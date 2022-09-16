Did Varun Sharma just confirm Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's relationship by calling them THIS?

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Varun Sharma and Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal have time and again showered love on each other on social media. The duo sparked dating rumours after Zaheer posted a photo on the Bollywood actress' birthday. While they neither accepted nor denied the rumours, Varun Sharma's latest Instagram Story hinted that something is definitely brewing between Sonakshi and Zaheer, who were recently spotted having dinner together at a plush restaurant in Mumbai.

On Thursday night, Varun took to Instagram and shared a picture of the two. He captioned the image, "Oyeeee hoyeeee isey kehte hai blockbuster jodi." In the image, Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen sharing a laugh. Sonakshi looked gorgeous in a pristine white bodycon attire which she teamed up with a white blazer. Zaheer on the other hand looked uber cool in a black and white shirt.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN SHARMAVarun Sharma's Instagram Story

Sonakshi Sinha drops adorable pics with Zaheer

Recently, Sonakshi, posted a series of photos on her Instagram with her "best friends". The post also included a pic of the actress with her rumoured boyfriend Zaheer, wherein the two can be seen on a beach wearing quirky t-shirts. While the quote on Sonakshi's shirt reads, "I'll bring the bad decisions," Zaheer wears the one saying, "I'll bring the booze."

The photo was a part of the post that was captioned by the actress as, "Its #NationalBestFriendDay! Lol cant believe these clowns have a day dedicated to them… Here they are (not in order of preference… they are all equally exotic and add lots of happiness to my life)." ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha to headline brother Kussh S directorial debut 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness'

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer's work front

If reports are to be believed, Sonakshi and Zaheer have a song coming up by the title 'Blockbuster Jodi' and they plan to make their relationship official with the release of the music video. ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha's hilarious reaction to her wedding rumours with Zaheer Iqbal in unmissable | WATCH

Apart from this, Sonakshi will be seen in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi and Zaheer Iqbal and in a horror comedy, titled Kakuda, along with Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem. Next, she also started shooting for 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness', which marks the directorial debut of her brother Kussh Sinha.

Latest Entertainment News