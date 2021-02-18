Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN SHARMA Varun Sharma had fun sporting red hair in Roohi calls it 'quirky and fun'

Actor Varun Sharma has opened up on sporting flaming red hair in the upcoming horror-comedy movie Roohi. He calls it new, quirky and fun. Varun, who is known for his comic timing, is in his elements in the trailer of the film that released recently. He dons a spooky makeup with blood running down his face, plus the red hair. Talking about his hair, Varun said that it was "a collective call" taken by the team to render a certain uniqueness to his character.

"It was (writer-producer) Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, (producer) Dinesh Vijan, (writer) Gautam Mehra and (director) Hardik Mehta's idea to try something new, quirky and fun. The red hair completely aced the look and everyone liked it. I have been receiving a lot of calls and messages about my hair. People are really liking it. I am glad that the collective call and the effort have paid off," said Varun.

The actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself in red hair. The photo was taken on the First Day of Roohi shoot. The actor revealed that the film Roohi is super close to his Heart.

"This Picture was taken on the First Day of #Roohi Shoot before we started rolling and then the mad fun started its been a Phenomenal experience Filming this beautiful film which is super close to my Heart!! And I want to Thaaaank you Guys for showering so Much love to the Trailer," Varun said.

He further added, "been getting such amazing msgs from all of you.. Just want to say THANK YOU... It’s a Blessing for us Actors when we can Entertain you and bring that Smile on your Face! Can’t wait for you all to witness this Magical Film with all the Chills and Laughter at the Most Amazing place called “CINEMA HALL".

"Pictureeee Theatreeeeeeee main Lag rahi hai Boss Ik saal ke baad Saath main dekhne ki Feel hi kuch aur hogi," the actor concluded.

Take a look:

The film stars Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor and is slated to release on March 11.