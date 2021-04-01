Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan wishes 'April Fool' with a vital tip: Eat your veggies

Actor Varun Dhawan took to Instagram to dole out an important fitness mantra. He urged people to eat healthy in order to get a fabulous body like his. The actor posted two shirtless pictures, flaunting washboard abs. He wrote: "APRIL fool Eat your veggies."

A few days ago, the actor returned from Arunachal Pradesh where he was shooting for his next film Bhediya. He posted a picture on Instagram, where he was seen posing with Abhishek Banerjee near a lake. "Memories made forever @nowitsabhi #teambhediya," Varun wrote as the caption.

Abhishek commented, referring to the clean air of the place: "Best oxygen waali memories."

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo". He will share the screen with actors Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

The actor was also recently shooting in Arunachal Pradesh for the supernatural thriller "Bhediya". The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobroyal. "Bhediya" is slated to hit screens on April 14, 2022. The film has been penned by Niren Bhatt.

Varun was last seen in the film "Coolie No.1", which was directed by his father David Dhawan. He shared the screen alongside actress Sara Ali Khan.