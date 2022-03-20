Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal hosts baby shower for sister-in-law Jaanvi; Anshula attends | PICS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANSHULA KAPOOR Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's sister-in-law Jaanvi is expecting her second child

Varun Dhawan's wife and designer Natasha Dalal turned host for her sister-in-law, Jaanvi Dhawan's baby shower in Alibaugh. Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor was among the friends who attended the baby shower. Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday, Anshula gave a sneak peek from Jaanvi's baby shower. In the photos, mom-to-be Jaanvi can be seen posing with Natasha, Anshula, and others. Anshula also posed with Natasha and another friend in a poolside selfie. Jaanvi also clicked a selfie with friends Snehla Khan and Anshula.

She captioned her post by writing, "Only love @jaanvidhawan. @natashadalal88 & @priyalimahtani , y'all are rockstars & the best hosts! Thank you for the most fun 24 hours!"

The white-themed baby shower and a relaxed day with the girl gang planned by Natasha for mom-to-be seemed to have brought joy and happiness to all the guests.

Fashion designer Shehla Khan, who also attended the event shared more pictures from the function. One of the pictures gave a glimpse of the decoration, which included a wall of white balloons and a neon sign reading "baby shower." Shehla also shared a poolside selfie in which Anshula and Natasha.

For the unversed, Jaanvi is director Rohit Dhawan's wife and Varun Dhawan's sister-in-law. Rohit and Jaanvi tied the knot in 2012. They welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Niyara in 2018. Now, they are expecting a second child.

Meanwhile, Varun and Natasha celebrated their first wedding anniversary in January this year.

-with ANI inputs