Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal go boating in Arunachal Pradesh; actor says 'not on a honeymoon'

Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal go boating in Arunachal Pradesh

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently in Arunachal Pradesh shooting for his upcoming film Bhediya. The actor has a beautiful company with him-- his wife Natasha Dalal. On Saturday, Varun shared a picture on Instagram giving a sneak peek into his boat ride with his wife. The actor shared a picture with Natasha in which they can be seen posing for a selfie while seated in a boat. Varun clarified that the duo is not on a honeymoon as his post's caption read, "Not on a honeymoon."

Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans flooded it with compliments for the couple. Even actress Shraddha Kapoor dropped a comment saying, "Babudies." Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also dropped a red heart in the comments.

The team of Bhediya landed in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month to begin shooting the first schedule of the horror-comedy flick. Before getting their film on floors, the entire team met Pema Khandu, honourable Chief Minister of the state. Minister of home and interstate affairs- Sh. Bamang Felix, Chief secretary- Sh Naresh Kumar, Commissioner to HCM- Sh. Sonam Chombey was also present during the meeting.

The horror-comedy drama 'Bhediya will mark the Badlapur star Varun Dhawan and Heropanti star Kriti Sanon's third collaboration with each other after sharing screen spaces in 2015 rom-com Dilwale and 2019 Kalank.

Bhediya will hit the screens on 14th April 2022. While not much has been told about the story, it is a horror-comedy by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films. It also stars Tanu Mets Manu fame actor Deepak Dobriyal. IT will be the third film in the horror-comedy genre by the makers. Dinesh Vijan has earlier produced Stree and now he is gearing up for Roohi.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No 1 co-starring Sara Ali Khan. It was directed by Varun's father David Dhawan who had directed the original film starring Govinda and Karisma Kapoor as well. He will next star in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. Directed by Raj Mahta, the star cast had recently completed a schedule in Chandigarh. The Raj Mehta film will narrate the story of two couples.

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, is currently shooting for her film Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar.