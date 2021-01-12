Varun Dhawan to marry long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in January: Report

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan to marry long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal in January

Is 2021's most awaited wedding going to happen this month only? Yes, we are talking about Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his designer girlfriend Natasha Dalal. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple had to be put their wedding on a standstill mode in 2020. Natasha is Varun’s childhood friend and their wedding has been the talk of the town for the longest time now. While preparations for their wedding had kickstarted from 2019 itself, but the pandemic dampened the plans.

Now, according to Pinkvilla, Varun and Natasha are getting married this month. Reportedly, the Coolie No1. actor visited Alibaug to book a five-star hotel for his upcoming nuptials. However, no official confirmation has been made by both the families, yet.

DISCLAIMER: The information is based on the report, IndiaTV does not vouch for its authenticity.

"It's going to be a big, fat Punjabi wedding but with a restricted guest list, thanks to COVID-19. A list of 200 people has been finalised by the Dhawan's' for the wedding in Alibaug," claimed the report.

In a recent interview with Filmfare, Varun confirmed to tie the knot with Natasha this year. He said that provided the Covid-19 situation gets better, he and Natasha might just tie the knot. He stated, “Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty”.

Varun and Natasha have known each other for a very long time and have been in a relationship for several years. The two have been friends since their childhood days as they were in the same school.

