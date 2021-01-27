Image Source : TWITTER/@VARUN_DVN Varun Dhawan thanks fans for 'love and positivity' post marriage to Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan on Wednesday expressed gratitude to his fans for sending their best wishes to him and wife Natasha Dalal after they got married. The star and his longtime girlfriend tied the knot in an intimate ceremony, attended by family and close friends, at Alibaug's luxurious resort The Mansion House on January 24. Select friends from the film industry including Karan Johar, Zoa Morani, Kunal Kohli and Shashank Khaitan and designer Manish Malhotra were invited.

Taking to Twitter, Dhawan said both him and Dalal were touched by the blessings coming their way post the wedding. "The last few days me and Natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart," the 33-year-old actor wrote.

The last few days me and natasha have received so much love and positivity from everyone so just wanted to thank everyone from the bottom of my heart 🙏 — VarunDhawan (@Varun_dvn) January 27, 2021

Varun Dhawan was planning to tie the knot with Dalal in May 2020 but due to COVID-19 pandemic the wedding was pushed to 2021. Soon after the wedding ceremony, the Coolie No 1 star shared two photographs from the wedding ceremony on his Instagram account. "Life long love just became official," he captioned the pictures.

It is said that strict 'no photo' policy was followed during the wedding and guests were requested not to share any pictures from the ceremonies.

On Tuesday, the newlyweds returned to Mumbai from Alibaug. The couple was snapped while boarding a boat from Alibaug on their way to Mumbai. While Varun wore red kurta-pajama and a pair of sunglasses, Natasha chose to keep it simple with salwar kameez and let her hair loose. Both of them wore Covid masks.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in “Jug Jug Jeeyo”, alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.