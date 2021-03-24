Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan shares 'memories' from Anurachal Pradesh

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has shared a slice of the memories he has brought back from the recent location shoot of the supernatural film Bhediya in Arunachal Pradesh. Varun posted a picture on Instagram, where he was seen posing with Abhishek Banerjee near a lake. "Memories made forever @nowitsabhi #teambhediya," Varun wrote as the caption.

Abhishek commented, referring to the clean air of the place: "Best oxygen waali memories."

Earlier, the actor had shared a picture on Instagram giving a sneak peek into his boat ride with his wife. The actor shared a picture with Natasha in which they were seen posing for a selfie while seated in a boat. Varun clarified that the duo is not on a honeymoon as his post's caption read, "Not on a honeymoon."

Soon after the actor shared the picture, fans flooded it with compliments for the couple. Even actress Shraddha Kapoor dropped a comment saying, "Babudies." Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi also dropped a red heart in the comments.

The team of Bhediya landed in Arunachal Pradesh earlier this month to begin shooting the first schedule of the horror-comedy flick. Before getting their film on floors, the entire team met Pema Khandu, honourable Chief Minister of the state. Minister of home and interstate affairs- Sh. Bamang Felix, Chief secretary- Sh Naresh Kumar, Commissioner to HCM- Sh. Sonam Chombey was also present during the meeting.

Bhediya is directed by Amar Kaushik and it also features Kriti Sanon, and Deepak Dobroyal. The film is slated to release on April 14, 2022.

Bhediya is scripted by National Award-winner Niren Bhatt.

-With IANS inputs