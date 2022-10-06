Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu starrer Citadel India to have 90's set, shoot begins from November

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram photos

Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu's upcoming venture, the Indian version of Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood project 'Citadel', is all set to hit the floors in November. The heartthrob of Bollywood, Varun will make his OTT debut with this action-packed espionage thriller. Both Varun and Samantha will be seen playing the role of spies in the series. While there has been a constant buzz about encapsulating the tale of spies in India, it is also said that the project will have set from 1990's.

According to a source, “Citadel India is set in the 1990s. In fact, the makers play around in two timelines, the start and the end of the 90s. A special look is being worked on for Varun and Samantha, as both, the actors are looking to start their workshops by early November”. The source further added, “The series will go on floors by end of November/early December, once Varun is free from the promotions of Bhediya. Samantha too will wrap up her other commitments before jumping into the ambitious world of Citadel India”.

“It’s a global espionage thriller, with makers planning multiple spin-offs for multiple markets under the common umbrella for Citadel. There will be a Citadel Italy, Citadel Mexico and many more. The Indian version of the film will fill in the details for Priyanka Chopra’s character in the wider umbrella with Varun and Samantha leading the roost,” the source concluded.

The Russo Brothers created, Citadel India directed by Raj and DK which will also mark the first time collaboration of Varun and Samantha. It’s also the second association of Samantha with Raj and DK after Family Man 2. Currently, Varun is busy with his upcoming movie, 'Bhediya'. Kriti Sanon will be seen as the lead actress. This will be the duo's second collaboration after 'Dilwale'. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the movie is slated to release on 25th November 2022.

