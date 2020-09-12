Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDHAWAN Varun Dhawan's romantic post for girlfriend Natasha Dalal will give you butterflies

Actor Varun Dhawan keeps his personal life private. While he has revealed that he is in love with his childhood friend Natasha Dalal, he rarely shares a picture with her on social media. On Saturday, the Judwaa actor left his fans starry-eyed as he shared a romantic post dedicated to his girlfriend. Varun shared a picture in which the duo can be seen posing for the camera. While the actor flaunts a bright orange jacket and shorts with his hair tied in a top knot, Natasha dons a lilac dress.

Sharing the picture, Varun Dhawan also wrote a mushy caption that read, "No I won’t be afraid just as long as you Stand by me."Bollywood celebrities were all hearts for the cute picture, A fan of Varun said, "bless you both with all the happiness." Check out the post here-

It was said that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal were all set to tie the knot earlier this year in Bangkok but COVID19 ruined their plans. Varun opened up about Natasha first time on Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan. Varun said that he is with Natasha because she has her own individuality. He claimed, "That's why I'm with her because she has her own individuality, she has her own voice which is super strong with things she wants to do and things she wants to achieve in life. And, as her partner, that is something I want to support, you know. And, she has been so supportive where my career is concerned, always, from day one actually,"

He added, "Because I have known her, we were in school together. We were just friends, we weren't dating then. But since day one she has been supportive of my dreams and it has to be the same. It has to be equal from my side. From my side, I have to be supportive of her dreams also, or what she wants to achieve, or what she likes. Eventually, I think as a couple you want to evolve together."

On the work front, Varun is all geared up for the release of his next film Coolie No 1 which is directed by his father David Dhawan. The film is a remake of Govinda and Karisma Kapoor starrer film with the same name. Varun stars opposite Sara Ali Khan in the film.

