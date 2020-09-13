Varun Dhawan's adorable boomerang video with his furry friend will make your day

Sunday, September 13, 2020
     
 Live tv
India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 13, 2020 17:14 IST
Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is an avid social media user. On Sunday, he proved that he is a true-blue dog lover by sharing an adorable boomerang shaking hands with his furry friend. The 'Badlapur' actor posted a cute boomerang to Instagram where the actor is seen shaking hands with his four-legged friend. The short clip captured amid the picturesque view of a beach shows Varun sporting a casual look as donned a T-shirt and ripped denim shorts while he sat nearby the dog and shook hands with him.

Captioning the Instagram post he wrote alongside, "You had me at HELLO." Have a look at the same here:

You had me at HELLO 👋 🐶

More than 4 lakh fans viewed the clip within 47 minutes of being posted over the photo-sharing platform. On noticing the post, many fans left lovestruck emojis in the comments section.

The 'Main Tera Hero' actor who is quite active on social media and has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Varun Dhawan shared a refreshing shirtless selfie with the caption "Ab mujhe raat din. Vaccine ka intezaar hain (waiting for COVID-19 vaccine day and night)," taking inspiration from Sonu Nigam's popular song.

-With ANI inputs

