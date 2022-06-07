Woman said she & mother are facing domestic abuse, what Varun Dhawan did next will win your heart

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan

Bollywood star Varun Dhawan has extended support to a mother-daughter duo facing domestic abuse. The actor has promised to help a fan after she tweeted that her father abuses her and her mother. Varun immediately responded to the fan who made these claims on the micro-blogging platform and had tagged the verified Twitter account of Gujrat Police to seek their help. In his response, the 'Badlapur' star assured the fan that he will speak to authorities about the matter.

She detailed her father's abusive nature in other tweets, noting that she had complained against him once but the Gujarat Police let him off after a few hours. She shared that her father repeated the same cycle. The user wrote: "Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language."

Tagging Gujarat Police, she tweeted: "I have lost my hopes for getting the help when needed from the police, this is not right. The women helpline is also unable to provide us help. Kindly please look into this matter as soon as possible Sir."

Varun noticed the fan's tweet and responded to it. He wrote: "This is an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help you and speak to the authorities." The fan retweeted his post, and also thanked him for coming forward to help her. She wrote, "Thank you so much Vede. I'll forever be grateful to you."

On the film's front, Varun is looking forward to the release of his upcoming film "Jug Jug Jeeyo" on June 24. The Raj Mehta directorial also stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. Apart from them, YouTuber Prajakta Koli and Manish Paul will also be seen in the film.

-- with IANS inputs