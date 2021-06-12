Varun Dhawan posts adorable wish on mother's birthday; Katrina Kaif, Malaika send love for 'Laali Ma'

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN DHAWAN Varun Dhawan with his mom

Varun Dhawan's mother Laali Dhawan turns a year older today. To make her day more special, the actor took to Instagram to share an adorable post for her. The Bollywood actor posted two pictures with her, as they posed in a balcony with a picturesque view in the backdrop. Varun is seen hugging her mother as he wrote an affectionate caption for her.

"Ma.. She always puts the happiness of others before herself. Thank u for being my strength and conscience," he wrote. Soon after his post, his friends and colleagues from the industry rushed to the comment section to wish the birthday girl. While Malaika Arora wrote, "Hugs n best wishes to Lali," Katrina Kaif declared she loves Varun's mother. Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, actress Dia Mirza and VJ Anusha among others too reacted to the post by posting heart emojis. Take a look:

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo', also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.

He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller ‘Bhediya'. The film reunites Varun with his "Dilwale" co-star Kriti Sanon. The actress recently informed in an Instagram post that the unit had wrapped up shooting for the film in Ziro and also spoke about her friendship with Varun from back in the day when they worked in the 2015 film "Dilwale".

Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Deepak Dobroyal, and is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.