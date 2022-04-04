Varun Dhawan pays tribute to Triple H after he retires from professional wrestling, shares priceless moments

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUNDVN Varun Dhawan met Triple H back in 2017

After the conclusion of WrestleMania 38, Paul Levesque aka Triple H has announced his full-time retirement from the ring. In the opening segment of WrestleMania, Triple H opened the show and welcomed fans to the biggest night in entertainment sports. He left his match boots in the middle of the ring - signalling a true retirement from competition. After that, he went to embrace his family. It was an emotional moment that will be etched in the memory of the fans forever.

As Triple H retired from pro wrestling, Varun Dhawan shared a tribute post for him on social media. Varun shared moments from the time he met Triple H on the sideline of an event. In a video, they are seen passionately talking about wrestling. Varun is a huge fan of wrestling and from the video his love for Triple H is evident.

Varun captioned his post, "Thank you hhh @tripleh @wwe One of my all time favourite wwe superstars hung up his boots at wrestlemania. I was fortunate enough to meet him talk to him about my love of pro wrestling and the rock (sic)."

Varun's post was flooded with more than 3 lakh likes and hundreds of comments in just a few hours of being posted online. Varun met Triple H and other wrestling stars like Jinder Mahal and Sasha Banks during WWE’s Live India Tour in 2017. The recently posted video by the actor is all from this string of meetings with WWE's most popular stars.

On the movies front, Varun next features in Jug Jugg Jeeyo opposite Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. It is directed by Raj Mehta. Then, he features in Bhediya with Krtiti Sanon and is set to begin to shoot for Arun Khetarpal biopic Ekkis.

Recently, Varun announced that he is teaming up with Janhvi Kapoor for Dangal and Chhichhore fame director Nitesh Tiwari's Bawaal. It is a love story and will soon go on floors. It has booked April 7, 2023 as its release date.