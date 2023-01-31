Varun Dhawan opens on reuniting with Alia Bhatt: 'I am very busy, I just had a baby'

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Varun Dhawan opens on reuniting with Alia Bhatt

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, who made their Bollywood debut together with Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012, are one of the most loved on-screen couples. The pair then went on to appear in films like Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Kalank. The couple recently graced an event for the Zee Cine Awards, which is bound to happen later this year. During the event, the pair interacted with the media and also opened up about their anticipated collaboration.

Varun was quizzed about reuniting with Alia on the big screen. He quipped, "I am very busy, I just had a baby." He went on to answer the question and said, "Honestly, I think working with Alia is like that one time when I'm always on my toes. She always keeps me on my A-game. Any discussions which happen about creatively coming together, it always has to be the best. It has to be something that she and I love and we feel we don't disappoint the audience. It's an active discussion. The only reason it's taking so much time is because we are also looking out for something best suited for us."

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan will be performing at the awards ceremony which is slated for later this year. Speaking about the same, the actress said, "I'm quite nervous since it has been a while since I've performed on stage. I've not had that stage show performance adrenaline in a very long time."

On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva alongside Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan last appeared in the horror comedy Bhediya with Kriti Sanon.

