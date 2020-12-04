Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Raj Mehta test COVID19 positive during Jug Jug Jeeyo shoot: report

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NEETUKAPOOR Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Raj Mehta test COVID19 positive

The star cast of the upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo including Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Anil Kapoor as well as the director Raj Mehta has tested COVID19 positive during the shoot. According to the report in Filmfare, the shoot has been put on hold till the actors recover and test negative. The stars had begun the shoot back in November and shared pictures on their social media, announcing the same. The film also stars Kiara Advani and YouTube sensation Prajakta Kohli.

A few days ago, Neetu Kapoor had shared a video on Instagram of her undergoing the COVID19 test. The video showed her taking the test and giving a sneak peek into the safety measures taken by the production house on the sets. However, she deleted her post later.

In the video, Neetu Kapoor can be seen sitting and cooperating with the medical professional administering the test. Watch the video here-

Backed by Dharma Productions, Jug Jugg Jeeyo is being directed by Raj Mehta, who shot to fame directing Good Newwz last year.