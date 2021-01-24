Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal Wedding: Filmmaker Karan Johar join in the festivities; check pics

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal's wedding festivities have begun at The Mansion House Resort in Alibaug. Famous celebrities like fashion designer Manish Malhotra, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan, and Kunal Kohli's, family reached the wedding venue on Saturday itself. Today filmmaker Karan Johar also joined in the celebration. He was spotted at Gateway of India from where he boarded a ferry to the venue in Alibaug.

Karan looked absolutely dapper in a yellow and black Versace tracksuit with his sunglasses on.

Earlier this morning, Varun and Natasha's wedding pandits were also spotted arriving at the venue. Pictures of the wedding preparations also surfaced on the internet.

Manish Malhotra and Kunal Kohli took to their social media accounts and shared pictures from the venue.

It is said that the security has been kept tight and the staff has been asked not to use their cell phones to avoid any leaking of pictures. It is also said that a few people from the industry have been invited keeping in mind the COVID19 safety norms.

Although the guest list has been kept secret and only 50 guests are invited to the wedding due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. As per a report in Times of India, the select celebrity guest list includes names like Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez Shraddha Kapoor, and Sajid Nadiadwala.

Varun and Natasha have already begun the wedding festivities in the presence of their closed friends and family The pictures of the couple having a blast on the pre-wedding ceremonies have surfaced on the internet.