Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal to tie the knot on January 24, confirms uncle Anil Dhawan

David Dhawan's brother Anil Dhawan confirmed that Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will tie the knot to his ladylove Natasha Dalal on January 24. Sharing the excitement for his nephew's wedding Anil said in an interview with SpotboyE, "My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it." On being asked if he would be a part of the celebrations, he said, "Why not?"

However, earlier when Anil was asked about Varun and Natasha's wedding plans in January he clearly declined the news. "Wow, I am surprised. They are marrying this month, and we didn’t know? Are they going to invite us at the last moment? Itna secret rakh rahe hai kya (Are they keeping it that big a secret)?" he told Bombay Times.

He also said, "Whatever it is, as a family we have been persuading him to get married soon. I feel this is one ritual you got to do in time. There is no point prolonging it. Do it in time or just don't do it!"

According to TOI, the wedding will take place in a private ceremony at Alibaug. A total of 50 guests will be invited for the occasion keeping in mind the safety restrictions owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The guest list includes filmmaker Karan Johar, Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan. Apart from these, the guest list also includes Remo D’Souza, Shashank Khaitan, Shilpa Shetty Kunda, and Raj Kundra, Vashu Bhagnani among others.

Earlier, the couple was reportedly planning to get married last year in Vietnam but due to the pandemic, their wedding was postponed. Varun and Natasha know each other since grade sixth and had been dating for a while now.

On the professional front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No 1 reboot co-starring Sara Ali Khan. The film became the most-watched Christmas release on Amazon Prime Video despite not so great reviews. He will next star in Jug Jug Jeeyo alongside Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani.