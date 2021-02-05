Varun Dhawan makes it the 'bestest birthday' for Varun Sharma as he surprises him on Cirkus sets

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VARUN SHARMA Varun Sharma had surprise visit from Varun Dhawan on his 'Cirkus' set on birthday

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan surprised Varun Sharma on his birthday, by dropping in at the latter's set. Varun Sharma rose to fame with his performance in the Fukrey series as 'Choocha'. The actor is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's upcoming film 'Cirkus' and celebrated his birthday on the sets of the film with the entire cast. Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun shared a picture with the team of Cirkus including Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernnandez, Pooja Hegde, Rohit Shetty along with the surprise visitor Dhawan.

Sharma tagged his birthday, it as one of the "bestest" birthdays ever. He said "(This is) One of the bestest birthdays ever , on sets with Cirkus madcaps . It's a moment that can't be expressed, and thank you (Cirkus director) Rohit (Shetty) sir and the entire team for making this day even more special."

Thanking Dhawan for his visit, Sharma said, "moreover, Varun thank you so so much for surprising me and being a part of this celebration."

The actor, who turned 30 on Thursday, took to his Gram and wrote, "My expression says it all. One of the Bestest Birthdays ever! On Set with the Cirkus Madcaps, Thank you @itsrohitshetty Sir and the Entire Team for all the Love.It’s a Blessing to be on a set which is all about Togetherness , Laughter , Love and Celebrating each other . This is the frame you get ~ where you can feel the Joy deep within.Thank you Sir for making my Birthday so so special , I love you Sir. A Special Shout out to the entire team for all the love and madness today n everyday . I Love you guys.

He added, "@ranveersingh Thank you for being you Bhai.Cheers to our long conversations, our goofy selves,Our Punjabi music sessions,the most fun filled moments and our craziness together.. love you."

Mentioning Dhawan, he said "Bhaiiiii I love you!!!! Thaaaank you for the Surprise Visit, your presence really made my birthday very very special."

"@jacquelinef143 Thank you for introducing me to the Lotus biskoff cake, I am Hooooookkkkeddd now. @hegdepooja Here’s to many more Conversations & our Kheer sessions #Blessings #Happiness," the actor concluded.

On the word front, Varun has several films lined up this year. He will next be seen in RoohiAfza, and is gearing up to start work on the third installment of the popular Fukrey franchise post finishing "Cirkus".

(With IANS Inputs)