Varun Dhawan- Janhvi Kapoor plan Bawaal’s promotions across countries; shares update on Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s much-awaited film Bawaal announcement for the release is nearby soon and the fans can’t wait for the reveal. As July inches closer, the makers have started planning promotions. But the main lead actors in different countries are quite inconvenient. Right?

But being the millennial kid, Janhvi Kapoor who is currently in London for Uljah shoot, and Varun Dhawan in Serbia for Citadel India Shoot, the leads are now planning their promotion strategies through video calls. Varun Dhawan took to Instagram stories to post a picture of himself in Serbia talking to Janhvi on a video call. He captioned it, “When ur planning Bawaal activities from different countries….. @janhvikapoor”

Image Source : INSTAGRAMBawaal promotions discussion by Janhvi & Varun

Recently, the first look of the film was also released. Varun Dhawan took to Instagram, where Janhvi and he are seen smiling at each other. The post read, “Badlega sable dilon ka haal kyunki duniya bhar mein hone wala hai Bawaal iss July…banega mahaul as #BawaalGoesGlobal. Produced by #SajidNadiadwala and directed by @niteshtiwari, #BawaalOnPrime is to premiere worldwide in over 200 countries and territories only on @primevideoin.”

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala said in a statement shared by his team, “Bawaal is a very special film for me, and one of my most ambitious projects. It has been an absolute joy to produce this film which has been directed by my most loved filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari with Varun and Janhvi giving their very best, in their first film together. I am very proud of Bawaal, and I am thrilled to announce its worldwide premiere on Prime Video this July. I am excited by the prospect of this film breaking down the barriers of geographies and reaching audiences in more than 200 countries and territories simultaneously. This story deserves a grand worldwide premiere, and I am delighted to have joined forces with Prime Video which has an incredible global reach.”

Bawaal is a timeless love story that will require Varun and Janhvi’s characters to travel across multiple countries.

