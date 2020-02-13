Varun, Hrithik, Shahid: Bollywood showers love on Irrfan Khan post Angrezi Medium trailer release

Bollywood showers love on Irrfan Khan post Angrezi Medium trailer release

On Wednesday, actor Irrfan had shared an emotional video where he spoke of his inability to promote his upcoming flick Angrezi Medium owing to ailing health. On Thursday, after the trailer of the film surfaced the internet, Bollywood took to Twitter and showered love and prayers of a speedy recovery for the actor, who is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Irrfan's note had ended with: "We have made this film with that positivity and I am hopeful that this film will teach you, make you laugh and cry and then again make you laugh! Enjoy the trailer, be kind to each other and watch the film. And yes, wait for me."

As we embark on the journey to release #AngreziMedium, here’s a small note for you allhttps://t.co/Sr0Pp1x3dv #AngreziMedium trailer out tomorrow! — Irrfan (@irrfank) February 12, 2020

Replying to the line, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "This is so heartwarming . Irfan , my love and prayers are with you . U are amazing. And this one looks like a very very special film . Waiting for it . And like you said, waiting for you." Retweeting Hrithik's post, Shahid Kapoor wrote: "Waiting for you too @irrfank". Varun Dhawan tweeted: "This is so beautiful. This is a film made with so much passion all the best to the team and #Irfan sir and we are waiting for u." Ayushmann Khurrana tweeted: "Irrfan bhai aap kamaal ho. Keep inspiring!"

Praying for Irrfan's speedy recovery, Yami Gautam shared: "Dear Irrfan Sir, you have always reinstated our believe, our faith, in nothing but in our own talent & working with resilience! Your message has our hearts brimming with emotions ! We all wishing you a speedy recovery & can't wait to watch you onscreen." Check out the reactions here-

This is so heartwarming . Irfan , my love and prayers are with you . U are amazing. And this one looks like a very very special film . Waiting for it . And like you said, waiting for you 🤗 https://t.co/q7xYjJuwBg — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) February 12, 2020

This is so beautiful. This is a film made with so much passion all the best to the team and #Irfan sir https://t.co/MfuWErAEfo and we are waiting for u — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) February 12, 2020

Dear Irrfan Sir, you have always reinstated our believe ,our faith ,in nothing but in our own talent & working with resilience ! Your message has our hearts brimming with emotions !We all wishing you a speedy recovery & can’t wait to watch you onscreen 😇 https://t.co/YojckA5skj — Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) February 12, 2020

Yes Irrfan the whole world is waiting for you. #AngreziMedium is already special. Very very special. Miss you a lots brother. https://t.co/PJMOKOKSGR — Vipin Sharma 🇨🇦🎥🇮🇳 (@sharmamatvipin) February 12, 2020

Irrfan bhai aap kamaal ho. Keep inspiring! 🙏🏻💛 https://t.co/QTKFGq2gCk — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 12, 2020

Angrezi Medium is directed by Homi Adajania and stars Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others. The film is slated to hit theaters on March 20.

Angrezi Medium Trailer:

