Varun Dhawan gets vaccinated, says 'Don’t be a prick go get the prick'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan took the Covid vaccine on Saturday. Donning a pink polo shirt and brown pants, the actor shared pictures while getting the shot. He also wore a mask and urged everyone to get vaccinated. Taking to Instagram, Varun wrote, "#VACCINATED Thank u to the wonderful doctors Don't be a prick go get the prick."

Varun Dhawan has been spotted in the city at his gym post the Covid19 unlock. He has always maintained proper precautions and has been urging fans to follow Covid appropriate behavior and stay protected.

On a related note, Varun has embraced "fatherhood" on Tuesday, as he introduced his "boy" to his Instagram followers and asked them to help him with a name. Varun was referring to his new pet dog, of course. He posted a video clip where he is seen playing with the pup. He confessed to not being able to name the dog yet.

"FATHERHOOD. Still haven't been able to name my boy. Help me out," Varun wrote as the caption. Later, he shared a picture of the dog with him and his wife Natasha Dalal and revealed that they have named him Joey.

On the work front, Varun will be seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller "Bhediya". Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal, and is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.