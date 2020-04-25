Varun Dhawan contributes to help daily wage workers of the entertainment industry

Image Source : TWITTER Varun Dhawan contributes to daily wage workers of the entertainment industry

Actor Varun Dhawan has donated money to help five lakh daily wage workers in the film industry. Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rohit Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Jahnvi Kapoor and others have come forward to help the daily wage workers amid the nationwide lockdown. Varun, who celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday, has helped daily wage workers under the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE).

Ashoke Pandit, who is the president of Indian Film and TV directors Association took to Twitter to thank Varun for his contribution. @fwice_mum thanks @Varun_dvn for donating towards the daily wage workers of the entertainment industry. Nearly 5 lakh cine workers, belonging to 32 crafts, wish him a very Happy Birthday. #HappyBirthdayVarunDhawan #FWICEFightsCorona," Pandit wrote on Twitter.

The actor had earlier donated Rs 55 lakh to PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister relief fund. He has also pledged to provide free meals to the frontline workers, doctors and medical staff.e Pandit thanks actor.

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan celebrated his 33rd birthday on Friday. As the actor is spending quality time with family during home quarantine, he received a surprise birthday gift from them at midnight. The actor rang in his birthday by cutting a homemade heart-shaped chocolate cake. The Badlapur actor started sharing the updates of his quarantine birthday celebration right from the midnight as he took to Instagram to post a picture of his glazy birthday cake. In one of the pictures, Dhawan is also seen posing along with cake, all set to dig in.

(With PTI inputs)

