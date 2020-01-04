Image Source : INSTAGRAM Varun Dhawan confirms reuniting with 'Dulhania' director Shashank Khaitan for Mr Lele

Actor Varun Dhawan on Saturday confirmed that he is reuniting with filmmaker Shashank Khaitan on his next directorial venture. Varun, who previously collaborated with Shashank on Dulhania series, will reportedly star alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the new film. Titled Mr Lele, the film will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is being described as a "comic-thriller".

"Yes, I'm working with Shashank on his next. But I can't announce rest of the casting details. I'll let Karan Johar sir do that," Varun told reporters here at the song launch of his upcoming movie "Street Dancer 3D".

The 32-year-old actor, who broke out with 2012's Student of the Year, has since featured in many critically-acclaimed and commercially successful movies such as Main Tera Hero, Badlapur, Judwaa 2 and October, among others. Sharing his plans for the next decade, Varun said he will continue to work in content-driven films. "The next decade is going to be really important for me. I'm looking for more content oriented films. Movies that are VFX driven and push the boundaries of normal viewing experience," the actor said.

In Street Dancer 3D, Varun reunites with Shraddha Kapoor and director Remo D'Souza. About the film, the actor said, “Street Dancer is taking ahead the dance genre that started with 'ABCD'. Shraddha and I came in with 'ABCD 2'. When people will watch this film in 3D, then they will definitely like the amalgamation of technology and cinema. They will get a cinematic enjoyment out of this film."

The makers released a new song from the film called Illegal Weapon 2.0. Varun and Shraddha were in New Delhi to unveil the new song. Check out their photos here-

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor launch Illegal Weapon 2.0 in New Delhi

Image Source : YOGEN SHAH The duo entertained the viewers at Connaught Place, Delhi

Street Dancer 3D, which also features Prabhudheva in a pivotal role, is scheduled to be released countrywide on January 24.

Also read:

Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi's dance moves raise the temperature in Street Dancer 3D's Garmi song

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi's funny video on modern-day relationship is must watch

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page