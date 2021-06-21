Varun Dhawan, Chris Pratt laugh hard as they celebrate Hollywood actor's virtual birthday | Watch Video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Chris Pratt and Varun Dhawan

Hollywood actor Chris Pratt turns a year older today and he celebrated his birthday in a special way with a virtual party hosted by Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan. In a video shared by Amazon Prime Video, the two can be seen having a good time as Varun cut Pratt's birthday cake virtually. In the video, Varun can be seen wishing Chris and presenting a birthday cake for him.

Chris blows the candle through the screen, however, the candle stays lit. As they laugh hard about it, Pratt musters his strength and blows harder, and this time the candle is extinguished. The video is funny to watch. Before signing off, Pratt thanks Varun in Hindi and says, 'Shukriya'. Watch the video here:

Recently, Chris Pratt gave a shout out to his fans in India as he indulged in a friendly banter with Varun Dhawan on social media. Dhawan, who is a fan of the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star, recently commented on the trailer of Pratt's upcoming sci-fi movie "The Tomorrow War".

The film, which is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 2, features Pratt as a family man who gets drafted to fight in a future war against aliens where the fate of humanity relies on his ability to confront the past.

"Those aliens look scary af, but I trust @prattprattpratt to put at least one of them in an armbar. Looks legit!" Dhawan wrote on a post by Pratt.

The Hollywood star replied to Dhawan on Friday night, writing on Twitter, "Great speaking with you brotha! Big shout out to you all of my friends in India! @Varun_dvn". In his response, Dhawan simply wrote, "All love brothaa.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan was last seen in Coolie No 1, which released on Amazon Prime Video. He will next be seen in the film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo", also starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and Kiara Advani. He will also be seen in the supernatural thriller "Bhediya". Directed by Amar Kaushik and penned by Niren Bhatt, the film also stars Kriti Sanon and Deepak Dobriyal, and is slated to hit the screens on April 14, 2022.

Don't miss these:

Chris Pratt indulges in friendly banter with Varun Dhawan as he gives shout out to fans in India

Happy Birthday Chris Pratt: 5 fabulous facts to know about the 'Star Lord'