Varun Dhawan celebrates two-year-old niece Niara's birthday, shares cute photos from the celebrations

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan is currently under home-quarantine with his family. He is enjoying spending time with brother Rohit Dhawan, his wife and parents David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan. However, most of his time is spent playing with his two-year-old niece Niara. Varun's little munchkin turned two on Saturday and the family had a little celebration at home. The actor shared cute photos on Instagram in which he is seen helping his little niece cut the cake.

Varun Dhawan shared two adorable photos in which he is seen adorning the little munchkin. In the first photo, Varun is seen holding Niara as she lovingly put her hands on his face. In another photo, he is seen helping her cut the cake. Varun shared the photos and simply wrote, "happy birthday." Have a look:

A few days ago, Varun Dhawan had revealed that he lost his masi (maternal aunt) during the lockdown. He condoled the demise of his 'masi' with a heartfelt post on Instagram. He took to Instagram and shared a picture in which he is seen hugging his aunt. "Love you maa si rip," Varun captioned the image. Along with it, he wrote Gayatri Mantra.

Actor Varun Dhawan has been very active on social media during the lockdown. He has been actively encouraging fans to help the people in need during these testing times. The actor had earlier donated Rs 55 lakh to PM-Cares Fund and Maharashtra Chief Minister relief fund. He has also pledged to provide free meals to the frontline workers, doctors and medical staff.

On the work front, Varun Dhawan will be seen in Coolie No. 1. The film is David Dhawan's remake of his 1995 comedy flick of the same name. The original film starred Govinda and Karisma Kapoor in the lead. The remake stars Varun Dhawan opposite Sara Ali Khan. Ace comedians Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever are also in the cast. The film was scheduled to release on May 1.

