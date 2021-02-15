Image Source : TWITTER/AJITHFANSUPDATE, FILE PHOTO Valimai: Boney Kapoor announces first look of Ajith Kumar's film to be released soon

After a long wait, Producer Boney Kapoor treated Thala Ajith Kumar's fan with good news on Monday. Boney took to his Twitter account and announced that work on Valimai's first look has already begun and they will release it soon. He also requested the fans to bear with the team keeping the best interest of the film.

Boney tweeted, "Wanakam. Humbled by your love towards our film 'Valimai'. Bear with us as we work on presenting the First look soon. It’s in the best interests of the film. #Valimai #ValimaiUpdate #AjithKumar."

Valimai is directed by Theeran: Adhigaram Ondru fame Vinoth. It has music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. A cop thriller reportedly will have three female leads including Yami Gautam, Ileana D'Cruz, and Huma Qureshi.

The film was earlier slated to release on Diwali 2021 but it got delayed due to the pandemic. Ever since then fans have been really disappointed and have been asking for an update on the film's release. A video of fans holding placards and asking for a Valimai update during PM Modi's Chennai visit went viral on social media. PM Modi was in the city to inaugurate a few projects when Thala Ajith fans who were in the crowd asked the PM for the film's update.