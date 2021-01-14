Vakeel Saab Teaser: Pawan Kalyan makes powerful comeback and promises intense courtroom drama

Image Source : TWITTER/@DIRBOBBY Vakeel Saab Teaser

The much-awaited teaser of Vakeel Saab starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role is out. The actor-turned-politician Pawan Kalyan is making a comeback with this film, which is the Telugu remake of Bollywood hit Amitabh Bachchan's Pink, which dealt with the subject of consent. The minute-long teaser video gives a glimpse of the courtroom scenes from the film and shows Pawan Kalyan as a lawyer. The courtroom drama promises to show Pawan's powerful character, who will be seen in an action-packed avatar as well.

Not much has been revealed in the teaser but this looks exciting and promises high-voltage drama. The teaser also includes action sequences shot inside a metro. Vakeel Saab will see Shruti Haasan in an important role. Besides her, the film also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali and Ananya Nagalla reprising Taapsee Pannu, Kriti Kulhari and Andrea Tariang's role from the original.

Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor, ‘Dil’ Raju and Sirish, with music by S Thaman. It will mark Pawan Kalyan’s return after a two-year sabbatical.

Talking about the film Pink, it was directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury and won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues. Vakeel Saab is directed by Venu Sriram, features Prakash Raj, Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya Nagalla. It was slated for May 2020 release but couldn't due to the coronavirus-led lockdown.

Watch the Trailer here: