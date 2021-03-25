Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@_VAANIKAPOOR_ Vaani Kapoor says big films get you eyeballs but with it comes scrutiny

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor credits her big films such as War, Bell-Bottom, Shamshera, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui for getting the eyeballs, though she says along with it comes scrutiny. "When you do big films, while you are bound to get more eyeballs along with it comes a lot of scrutiny. I have always been clear in my head that I want to be part of films that allow me to showcase my skills as an actor," said Vaani.

She added: "My next films -- Bell Bottom, Shamshera, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui -- are films that will hopefully entertain all of India and I have given it my all."

In Bell Bottom, Vaani stars with Akshay Kumar, in Shamshera she is opposite Ranbir Kapoor, and Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui will see her opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

"Signing big films has definitely helped me to get the required attention in the brand endorsement space as you are currently seeing. I'm in a happy space and I want to do good work and also sign brands that resonate with my beliefs and values. I can't wait to see what 2021 has to offer," she said.

On the related note, Vaani and Ayushmann have completed the shooting for Abhishek Kapoor-directed romantic drama. "Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui" is set to release on July 9. The announcement was made by Tseries on its social media handles.

A T-Series and Guy in the Sky Pictures production, the film is billed as a "progressive love story". The production on the movie commenced amid the coronavirus pandemic in October and the team wrapped the film in about 48 days in Chandigarh.

On the other hand, talking about Bell-Bottom, it is all set to release on May 28, this year. This Akshay Kumar-starrer is inspired by true events. Set in the 1980s, Bell Bottom was one of the earliest Bollywood films to go on floors after the Covid-induced lockdown.