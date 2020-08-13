Image Source : FILE IMAGE Vaani Kapoor calls Ayushmann Khurrana one of the most earnest actors of this generation

Actress Vaani Kapoor looks forward to working with Ayushmann Khurrana in an upcoming film. She says Ayushmann is one of the most earnest actors of this generation.

"Ayushmann is one of the most earnest actors of our generation. The way he moulds himself into different characters amazes me. One of my all-time favourite performances by him is 'Vicky Donor'. For a debut film, I was amazed by his performance. In ‘Andhadhun' and ‘Article 15', too, he was brilliant. I am really looking forward to working with him!" Vaani said.

Vaani is set to play Ayushmann's love interest in Abhishek Kapoor's untitled upcoming film. Shooting is set to start in October. The film is a love story and casts Ayushmann as an athlete.

During the Covid pandemic, Vaani has managed to sign two important films, the other being "Bell Bottom", starring Akshay Kumar.

"I feel thrilled to be a part of such amazing projects. Both are very different and, as an actor, this is what we look for -- roles that can challenge us and help us diversify our talent and craft," said Vaani.

