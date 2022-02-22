US Comedian who mistook Priyanka Chopra's identity apologises in video, says 'I felt so embarrassed'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ JERRYXMIMI Priyanka Chopra dined with Nick Jonas in a Malibu restaurant recently

Highlights Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra dined at a popular joint in Malibu recently

Comedian Rosie O’Donnell narrated the incident when she met Nick and Priyanka in Malibu

Priyank Chopra will be seen in Text For You next opposite Sam Heughan

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were snapped in Malibu recently as they enjoyed an outing together. It was one of the rare times when the power couple made a public appearance after announcing the birth of their baby via surrogacy in January. For the date night, Priyanka and Nick chose casual wear. The Matrix Resurrections actress wore a white crop top and a striped shirt over it. She paired it with blue denim and hair styled in a ponytail. The singer-actor wore a hoodie and white denim as they made a cool appearance.

However, during their outing, Priyanka was mistaken to be someone else by comedian Rosie O’Donnell. She was dining at Nobu in Malibu with her son, his girlfriend and The Nanny star Fran Drescher. They were seated at a table next to Priyanka and Nick. In a TikTok video, O’Donnell revealed she mistook Priyanka’s identity, believing her father was well-known Indian-born US self-help author, Deepak Chopra.

“Seated next to us was Nick Jonas and his wife, someone Chopra … Which I always assumed was Deepak Chopra’s daughter,” O’Donnell said in the video. She narrated further, "So when I said, ‘Hi Nick Jonas, you were great in Kingdom, and, ‘Hi (Priyanka) I know your dad’. She goes, ‘You do? Who’s my dad?’ And I go, ‘Deepak’. And she goes, ‘No... and Chopra’s a common name. I felt so embarrassed. Didn’t you think Nick Jonas was married to Deepak Chopra’s daughter? Am I the only one who thought that?” as per news.com.au.

O’Donnell said she apologised to the couple for this mistake. She also corrected netizens who said in the comments section that Priyanka was "rude" to her. In another video, she said, "So I’m reading the comments, and people thought she was rude, she wasn’t rude, it was just awkward. I’m sure she gets sick of that. She’s apparently a very well-known actress and more famous than him (Nick). So I’m sure it felt weird to her to begin with."

On the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Text For You opposite Sam Heughan and in the Amazon Prime series Citadel opposite Game of Thrones and Bodyguard star Richard Madden.