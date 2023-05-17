US Ambassador Eric Garcetti meets Shah Rukh Khan at Mannat, asks 'time for my Bollywood debut?"

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/US AMBASSADOR ERIC GARCETTI US Ambassador Eric Garcetti meets Shah Rukh Khan

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti, who has been on his visit to India, met Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his residence Mannat in Mumbai. They had a chat about the Indian film industry and discussed about the cultural impact of both Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe. Updating about the same, Garcetti took to Twitter to share about his visit to King Khan's mansion.

"Is it time for my Bollywood debut? Had a wonderful chat with superstar @iamsrk at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe," the US Envoy said in a tweet. Alongside this fun caption, Garcetti also shared pictures with SRK where he can be seen posing for the camera.

In another picture, Garcetti holds a yellow colour football in hand while he is surrounded by Shah Rukh's manager Pooja Dadlani and his wife Gauri Khan. The 'Pathaan' actor can be spotted dressed in a full-sleeve black t-shirt paired with black pant and a golf cap to heat up the casual look.

Garcetti's Mumbai visit comes a day after he visited 'Sabarmati Ashram' in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, where locals welcomed him with garlands. He greeted people there with the traditional "Namaste" and was also seen spinning the 'charkha' at the ashram.

Earlier on May 11, Garcetti and envoys of Qatar and the Principality of Monaco presented their credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. "The President of India, Smt Droupadi Murmu accepted credentials from the Ambassadors of the United States of America, Qatar and Monaco at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan today," a statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

Eric Garcetti also expressed his gratitude towards US President Joe Biden for appointing him as the 26th Ambassador to India. Garcetti, former mayor of Los Angeles, was sworn in by US Vice President Kamala Harris as the new US Ambassador to India in March this year. Earlier, the Senate confirmed his appointment as the next US ambassador to India.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan reveals Mannat was Gauri Khan's first project; reveals 'we didn't have money...'

ALSO READ: When Shah Rukh Khan taught Aryan, Suhana 'Hindu and Muslim prayer rituals' | Watch Video

Latest Entertainment News