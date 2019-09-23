Monday, September 23, 2019
     
Urvashi Rautela on viral video of Boney Kapoor touching her 'inappropriately': It was nothing like that

Urvashi Rautela has now come to the forefront to talk about the whole episode that took place at a wedding reception in March when a video of her and Boney Kapoor went viral for all the wrong reasons.

New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2019 19:55 IST
Urvashi Rautela and Boney Kapoor started trending infamously earlier this year in March because of a viral video from producer Jayantilal Gada’s son Aksshay Gada’s wedding reception. In the short clip, it was seen that the actress and the producer greeted each other and clicked pictures for the shutterbugs. At one point, Boney Kapoor patted Urvashi Rautela's back to which the actress responded in a polite manner. The video went viral at once with netizens claiming that the producer had touched Urvashi 'inappropriately'.

Urvashi Rautela has now come to the forefront to talk about the whole episode that took place at the wedding reception. "It was blown out of proportion. Everywhere, the video went viral overnight. But there was nothing like that. I was supposed to work on a film which is doing it with superstar Ajith. It was a Tamil film which I couldn't do because of my movie dates. So I knew him already. But because I couldn't do a movie with him, that doesn't mean I don't have a relationship with him", the Hate Story 4 actress was quoted as saying to Bollywood Hungama.

Furthermore, Urvashi said, "So, it was a great gesture. I was entering at the party, he was also there and the person who was getting married was also there. So we were just clicking picture. And I don't know if the photography or the angle, the way they captured, it was so weird. So then it went to become such a big thing. My phone was ringing non-stop for 7 days. So I think it was blown out of proportion.”.

Earlier, Urvashi shared the report on her Twitter and slammed it. She wrote, “SUPREME' newspaper and this is 'NEWS'!!??Please dont talk about GIRL POWER or WOMEN’S LIBERATION when YOU don't know how to RESPECT/HONOUR GIRLS.".

