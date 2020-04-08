Image Source : INSTA/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela turns up the heat with a bedroom picture

Urvashi Rautela made her debut in 2013 with actor Sunny Deol in the film Singh Saab: The Great. After this, she gained a lot of popularity for her dancing skills, exceptional fitness, and fashion sense. Like us, Urvashi Rautela is also spending time in lockdown and is doing the best she can to keep people entertained. The former beauty queen has done it again! Maintaining current form, she has uploaded yet another fresh oomph-loaded picture for her fans. This time the actress strikes a sultry pose in her bedroom. Urvashi took to Instagram, where she shared the photograph. In the picture, she can be seen lying on a bed in a pose that clearly aims to raise the heat.

She flaunts her svelte figure in all-white lacy-satin nightwear Instead of giving a caption, she asked for one from her fans.

"Best caption wins," she teased her fans.

There were suggestions galore of course, as captions for the pic that is currently drawing over 970K likes.

A user wrote: "Hot".

Another quipped: "Take it easy Urvashi".

"Always sexy," said a fan.

One called her the "vaccine for coronavirus".

Urvashi, an ardent social media user, keeps updating her fans about her life through the platform.

She regularly shares sexy pictures of herself. Just recently she shared a photograph of herself in a black dress with a thigh high slit which went viral on social media.O

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in Pagalpanti alongside the likes of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Ileana D'Cruz. She will next star in Virgin Bhanupriya directed by Ajay Lohan where Rautela plays the titular character. The film is slated to release on 12th June this year.

(With IANS Inputs)