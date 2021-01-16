Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela starts shoot with 'dream co-star' Randeep Hooda

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela on Saturday shared with fans that she has reported for duty on the set of her upcoming web series, 'Inspector Avinash'. She stars in the show with Randeep Hooda, who she says is her dream co-star. She revealed that Randeep is sensitive towards choosing movies. The actress took to her Instagram and treated her fans with her on duty post.

"Katte bahut dekh liye, ab sarkari bandook ki garmi dikhayenge! Reporting on duty from today produced by @officialjiostudios #InspectorAvinash, directed by #NeerrajPathak @neerrajpathak1 opposite my dream costar & someone who's very sensitive towards choosing movies @randeephooda #love #UrvashiRautela #RandeepHooda, " Urvashi wrote alongside the picture.

On the other hand, Randeep also shared a picture of himself getting ready for his role and wrote, "New Year, New Beginnings

#InspectorAvinash @officialjiostudios #NeerajPathak @neerrajpathak1."

Based on the real life events of super cop Avinash Mishra, the Jio Studios' web-series is helmed by director Neerraj Pathak. Set in Uttar Pradesh, Randeep will be seen as a tough cop dealing with criminal activities in the state. The cop thriller web series also stars Mahesh Manjrekar and Rajneesh Duggal, Freddy Daruwala, Govind Namdev, Adhyayan Suman, Amit Sial, Priyanka Bose and Abhimanyu Singh.

The shoot of Inspector Avinash has commenced in Mumbai. Elated to begin shooting for this exciting thriller, the cast shared pictures from the sets where the entire team conducted a puja before the commencement of shoot.

(With IANS Inputs)