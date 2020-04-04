Image Source : INSTAGRAM Urvashi Rautela shares scintillating swimming pool photos as she gets bored in self-isolation

Actress-and-former beauty queen Urvashi Rautela shared an oomph-loaded photograph of herself in a new post because she got "bored in the house" amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Urvashi on Friday took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of herself in a beautiful multicoloured backless dress. In the photograph, Urvashi is seen flaunting her back towards the camera. "Bored in the house and i'm in the house bored," she captioned the image.

In no time, her pictures went viral on the internet. This is not the first time Urvashi has posted a sizzling picture of herself. The former beauty queen on Thursday shared a photograph of herself in a fiery orange coloured bikini. She also shared a video of herself chilling in the swimming pool and wrote, "Dreaming about all of this being over"

Recently, Urvashi Rautela ruled the headlines for copying another person's tweet and sharing it on social media. On Tuesday, talking about the movie Parasite, Urvashi wrote: "One thing I really love about @ParasiteMovie is that rather than depict the fam as scammers pretending to be good at their jobs, they actually do their jobs flawlessly! what they lack isn’t skill, but institutional stamps of approval & the bows and ribbons that rich people love."

Later it was found that she copied a word-to-word tweet of New York-based author John Paul Brammer. When a Twitter user brought the incident to John's attention, instead of taking offense, the writer said he's rooting for her. He even wondered why didn't Urvashi correct the grammar. "why didn't she at least correct the grammar" um my bad grammar?? is part of the vibe??? wow," he tweeted.

(With IANS inputs)

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page