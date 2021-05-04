Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHIRAUTELA Urvashi Rautela's cute looks from song 'Doob Gaye' is giving us inspiration for summer look

The most loved and on-screen new pair Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa are the talks of the town after the release of their chartbuster hit song 'Doob Gaye.' 'Doob Gaye' has crossed more than 55 million views already and that too in just 4 days, the song is going places already as the fans are also making Instagram reels on the song. Urvashi Rautela and Guru Randhawa starring 'Doob Gaye' is directed by the talented Remo Dsouza and written by Jaani while it is composed by B Praak and the music video is produced under the label of T Series Bhushan Kumar.

'Doob Gaye' is definitely a melodious song but one thing that we couldn’t help but notice is the attire and looks that the actress is carrying throughout the song. Urvashi Rautela is a gorgeous actress and in this music video we can see her in several different looks, the most adorable one amongst all was the pink satin dress with full balloon sleeves, Urvashi Rautela is looking adorable in that pink dress.

Another one is the cutest of all, Urvashi Rautela can be seen wearing a purple crop top and jeans shorts which makes a very cute look for the summer outing.

Last but not the least, the black dress that Urvashi Rautela is wearing while performing a dance in the music video gives an intense impression of the actress. Urvashi Rautela is looking gorgeous in this black dress with the hair left untied.



On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. The most interesting web series that is going to star Urvashi Rautela is “Inspector Avinash” by the Jio Studios. Then there’s an international music collaboration “Versace” along with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan.