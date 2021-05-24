Image Source : INSTA/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela relaunches Youtube channel again, says will donate earnings to COVID-19 relief funds

Bollywood’s youngest superstar Urvashi Rautela recently made her debut internationally with the album “Versace Baby” alongside the Egyptian actor Mohamed Ramadan, the song is loved by people across the globe trending internationally. The actress contributed her earnings from her song 'Versace Baby' to the Covid-19 Relief Fund and The Palestine Red Crescent Society. Urvashi Rautela also gained huge success on the song 'Doob Gaye' along with Guru Randhawa which crossed over 99 million views on YouTube. After immense success in her career, Urvashi Rautela believes in helping the country and people in need whenever necessary. The actress never fails to do her tiny parts for the well being of society.

Like many Bollywood celebrities who have their very own YouTube Channel, Urvashi Rautela has decided to start her channel on YouTube. The actress had started her channel way back in 2011 when she was crowned as the 17th Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International. The actress had uploaded her very first video being crowned 9 years ago and since then her career has reached heights.

Now again Urvashi Rautela has decided to be active on it, posting content that will make her fans feel closer to her. The motive behind Urvashi Rautela starting a YouTube Channel is that she has decided to donate her YouTube revenue to the Covid-19 Relief Funds in India and help the nation fight against this pandemic contributing her little bit as a part of the society. This is actually a really great initiative idea to earn extra earning just to contribute to society. The actress was also seen distributing food packages for the poor after Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai.

Urvashi is counted amongst one of the most active celebs on social media and has more than 37.2 million followers on her Instagram. She recently posted a hilarious meme video on her Instagram where she is seen clicking a picture with her fan, when another fan of hers interrupts the photo to take a selfie with Urvashi, he angrily pushes the hand of another fan back.

This meme clip of Urvashi Rautela’s fans trying to get her solo attention has gone viral on social media, she has captioned the photo saying, “LINK IN BIO FOR A SURPRISE I love you all so muchhhh . I’m not lucky I’m blessed!!!!! tell your loved ones you are grateful for them! Grateful for every single supporter & each one of you”. The funny fan edit of Urvashi Rautela has more than 6.2 million views on Instagram.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be making her Tamil debut with a big-budget sci-fi Tamil film in which she will be playing the role of a microbiologist and an IITian, and later she is going to appear in a bilingual thriller “Black Rose” along with the Hindi remake of “Thirutu Payale 2”. Urvashi is starring in the web series “Inspector Avinash” alongside Randeep Hooda, which is a biopic based on the true story of super cop Avinash Mishra.