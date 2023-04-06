Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHIRAUTELA Urvashi Rautela reacts to 'Thank God Urvashi is not here' at IPL match attended by Rishabh Pant

Urvashi Rautela has responded to a placard referring to her and implying cricketer Rishabh Pant. Rishabh, who had been recuperating from surgery for quite some time, recently made his first public appearance. He arrived at Arun Jaitley Stadium to support his side, the Delhi Capitals, in their first home match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against the Gujarat Titans.

During the match, A girl is seen in the photograph carrying a placard that reads, "Thank God Urvashi is not here." It also included a cropped shot of someone who appeared to be Rishabh from the arena. While his visage is hidden, only a portion of his white shirt is visible. Urvashi took to her Instagram and shared the picture and wrote, “Why”?

See post,

Several users flooded the comment section to explain the meaning behind the message. Some people even made fun of her by calling her an attention seeker. However, many people supported Urvashi saying that she has also represented the country in many ways and made India proud.

Urvashi Rautela and Rishabh Pant's relationship

Urvashi Rautela, who is in a contentious relationship with Rishabh Pant, was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday, February 17, wishing the cricketer a speedy recovery. The photographer asked the actress if she had seen Pant's latest photos in which he is seen walking on crutches, to which Urvashi replied, "Which photo?"

Rishabh Pant was involved in a car mishap on December 30. He was on his way back from Delhi to Roorkee. His vehicle collided with the divider on Roorkee's Narsan border near Hammadpur Jhal. Rishabh was travelling on the Delhi-Dehradun highway by himself.

Urvashi and Rishabh have been in the news ever since she talked about Mr RP calling her multiple times and waiting to meet her at a hotel. This was followed by cryptic messages from Rishabh's side, which further intensified the matter. After receiving massive backlash, Urvashi said sorry for her actions.

Also Read: Urvashi Rautela calls Rishabh Pant 'India's pride'; wishes speedy recovery to rumoured ex

Also Read: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara 2 to star Urvashi Rautela? Here's what we know

Also Read: Did Dhanashree Verma take an indirect dig at Urvashi Rautela in her latest post? Netizens 'got the sarcasm'

Latest Entertainment News