Image Source : INSTGARAM/URVASHIRAUTELA,PAWRI_DANANEER Urvashi Rautela joins the 'Pawri' trend after Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor

The Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela is currently shooting for her film and is also active on social media. Recently, a trend #PawriHoRahiHai got so viral that numerous Bollywood celebrities have been seen recreating it and so did Urvashi Rautela. "Love Dose" diva Urvashi Rautela is the sweetheart of the nation. She has delivered some amazing films like Virgin Bhanupriya, Singh Saab the Great and Pagalpanti. The actress has also featured in several music videos like Teri Load Ve, Wo Chaand Kaha Se Laogi, Ek Diamond Da Haar and many more.

Besides acting, Urvashi Rautela’s fashion sense is always on point, she regularly slays the looks which we get to see on Instagram. On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram to share a fanmade video of the trend 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai.' She wrote, "#Pawri Wish fulfilled." The video showed the original video followed by a fan pointing out Urvashi's picture and said 'Yeh Hmari crush hai.' Then he takes the camera o the messages he has sent the actress but she hasn't replied. He said, "Aur ye hmara reply bhi nahi kar rahi hain.' giving a twist to the original dialogue.

#PawriHoRahiHai is the widespread trend right now, especially in India. Here we got to see thousands of general public recreating the same, and also some Bollywood stars participated like Randeep Hooda, Shahid Kapaoor, and Deepika Padukone.

On the work front, Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the upcoming web series Inspector Avinash along with the superstar Randeep Hooda, which is being directed by Neerraj Pathak, under the banner of Jio Studios. The actress also has a music video lined up to release with Guru Randhawa. Urvashi Rautela will be seen in the bilingual thriller Black Rose and Hindi Remake of Telugu film Thirutu Payale 2.

Urvashi Rautela is going to work with the Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan for an exciting international project as well.