Image Source : INSTA/URVASHI RAUTELA Urvashi Rautela channelises her inner Manjulika as she celebrates 25 million followers on Instagram

Former Miss Diva 2015 Urvashi Rautela, who represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 pageant made her Bollywood debut in 2013 with the film Singh Saab the Great. She has also appeared in the 2016 film Sanam Re and 2018's Hate Story 4 among other films. Known for her sense of fashion, Urvashi Rautela often posts stylistic images on her Instagram handle and now, the actress has hit 25 million followers on the photo sharing-app. On the special occasion, Urvashi shared a video in her 'quaratine hair' and wrote,"Celebrating 25 MILLION LOVE on @instagram with my quarantine hair. I LOVE YOU ALL SO MUCH I'd rather just wake up from this nightmare that has been 2020. I want to wake up, it's New Year's Day, Kobe's still alive and Coronavirus isn't a thing!".

In another post, the 26-year-old actress shared a sizzling picture wearing a swimwear and thanked fans for all the love and support, "Thank you for being the reason I smile. Thank you for being you. Here’s to those who inspire you and don’t even know it. Thank you for brightening my world.Let us be kinder to one another.You’ve always believed in me. Thank you!

On the professional front, Urvashi Rautela was last seen in multi-starrer comedy, Pagalpanti. She will be next seen alongside Vineet Kumar and Akshay Oberoi in the Hindi remake of Tamil super-hit "Thiruttu Payale-2". Urvashi Rautela has featured in several music videos and films and some of her best works include Hate Story 4, Great Grand Masti and Sanam Re. Apart from her movies, Urvashi's voguish taste is fashion has always been the talk of the town. The stunning actor loves to experiment with her looks- from jewellery to ensembles, Urvashi's fashion choices are quite impressive.

