Urvashi Rautela breaks Instagram records of Hrithik Roshan & Varun Dhawan. Know how

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URVASHIRAUTELA Urvashi Rautela breaks Instagram records of Hrithik Roshan & Varun Dhawan

The Bollywood actress and fashionista, Urvashi Rautela has won a lot of hearts through her chic style sense, with her exceptional talent, and fetching beauty, she has set her mark in the B town. Urvashi has always been active on Instagram with her exceptionally stunning pictures. Her recent pictures from the magazine 'Soul Arabia' and 'Xpedition Magazine' created a huge buzz for her gorgeous and sensuous outfits.

The actress Urvashi Rautela is always active on Instagram and update her fans and followers with tons of content with her daily routine. Urvashi Rautela is breaking the records of the Bollywood Hunks like Hrithik who has 33.3 million followers & Varun, on the other hand, stands 33.4 million. The actress here is slaying with 33.5 Million followers.

Her most recent post is of herself dressed in a baggy brown leather jacket by Fendi. She captioned it, People can mistake your peace for not caring, I Love my solitude but I wasn’t meant to be a lover. The actress is also very famous for her thoughtful quotes with prolific pictures. She surprised her fans with her gorgeous looks and the super beautiful outfit which is designed by one of the most famous designers Michale Cinco. Urvashi has uploaded her pictures and captioned," When you do things from your soul, you feel a river moving in you and you feel joy. #love #UrvashiRautela

Designer Michale Cinco has Designed many dresses for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Cannes. And now this time Michale has Designed for Urvashi Rautela, and she has carried her red gown perfectly in which she is looking extremely gorgeous.

Talking about the workspace, she was recently seen in a music video titled ‘Woh Chaand Kaha Se Laogi’ opposite television actor Mohsin Khan. Apart from that, she also has another music video titled ‘Teri Load Ve’. In an interview, she admitted that she enjoyed doing music videos. She was last seen in ‘Virgin Bhanupriya’. She will also be seen in ‘Black Rose’, which is said to be a bilingual thriller, and will be released in Hindi and Telugu.

The team reportedly shot the project once the lockdown curbs were lifted. Recently the first look of Urvashi Rautela's Tamil remake film "Thiruttu Payale 2" created a huge buzz. The actress will be also seen in an international project opposite Egyptian superstar Mohamed Ramadan, the announcement for the project will be made soon.