Urvashi Rautela announces Rs 5 crore donation in fight against coronavirus

Actress Urvashi Rautela has donated Rs 5 crore to aide the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and says we need to get together and no donation is too small. Recently, Urvashi took to Instagram to inform her fans about conducting virtual dance masterclass. Her session is free for all those who wish to lose their weight and learn dance. In the session, she taught zumba, tabata and Latin dance. The dance masterclass on TIkTok connected her with 18 million people, and she received Rs 5 crore for it, which she donated.

"I am extremely grateful to everyone, whatever they are doing, not only to actors, politicians, musicians or professional athletes, but also to the common people, because we all need to be together, and we all need their support, and no donation is too small, and together we can help the world to beat this," Urvashi said.

"Cry, UNICEF, and Swadesh Foundation is doing great work by helping those impacted by COVID 19, helping the needy and supporting doctors, first responders and helping low-income and homeless communities, and supporting our colleagues in the entertainment industry," she added.

On the work front, "Beat pe thumka", a peppy wedding number featuring Urvashi, has just been released. The song is from her upcoming comedy flick "Virgin Bhanupriya".

