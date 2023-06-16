Urfi Javed trolled after she falls while posing for fans: 'Acha hua isne aisa kuch nhi pehna...' VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed never fails to amaze everyone with her fashion and style statements. Known for her bold and sartorial choices, she is often spotted in the city. Her photographs elicit a wide range of public reactions, both positive and negative. Recently, the social media sensation stepped out in the city in pink. Not for her fashion, but Urfi is in the news after she lost her balance and tripped while posing with her fans.

The actress oblidged and took a step closer to the fan to take a picture but lost balance and fell on the ground. Urfi fell but quickly got up with the help of paps. She was seen wearing a big pair of black heels underneath a pair of oversized pants that she styled with a crop top. Her photos and videos went viral on the internet instantly, which invited trolling.

As soon as the actress stood up, she laughed at the situation and continued posing with fans for selfies. While a section of netizens praised the confidence of Urfi, several brutally trolled the actress. A user wrote, "She fells, but her confidence remains unaffected!" Another said, "Roj hi to girti hai, aaj thoda or gir gayi." A third comment read, "Acha hua isne aisa kuch nhi pahna tha...aaj to bht hi viral ho jata fir."

Urfi Javed has been making heads turn with her bizarre and bold fashion statements. In a recent interview, Urfi spoke about how she struggled with 'no-money' until things started looking better for her this year. While speaking to Humans of Bombay, Urfi mentioned that she didn’t have money and borrowed from people to buy clothes. She said, "I feel it now. Even last year, I didn’t have money. People used to see me dressed up like that, in front of media, everything was from money lent from others. Even for Bigg Boss (OTT) I had borrowed money to buy and stitch clothes. I borrowed money from so many people and finally I could repay them now.”

"Till last year, I didn’t even have money for rent. Once I would figure out rent, I didn’t have money to eat. But I made friends like that. I would eat at their places. The tension would be to buy clothes, shoes, make-up and maintain a living. Till now, I can’t save money. But I am not a spendthrift. I don’t go to parlour. I don’t have many luxurious items. But the responsibilities are such, I have so many people working for me, so money just comes and goes. There’s no saving yet,” she added.

Urfi Javed has worked in a TV show after which she appeared in Bigg Boss OTT which was hosted by Karan Johar. While the actress got evicted within the first couple of weeks, she gained popularity soon after with her looks and clothes. She also made an appearance at one of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's events who roped her to flaunt their clothes on the ramp. Urfi Javed has also been seen in MTV Splitsvilla where she played the role of a 'mischief maker'.

