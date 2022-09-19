Urfi Javed slams Chahatt Khanna by sharing her bold pictures; says 'Aapne kya ukhada biwi banke?'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVED, CHAHATT KHANNA Urfi Javed and Chahatt Khanna's war of words has begun once again

Urfi Javed and actress Chahatt Khanna have once again engaged in a massive catfight. After their heated war of words a few days back, Chahatt on Sunday took to Instagram stories and took a sly dig at the Bogg Boss OTT star. She addressed her as 'brainless' and said that she does not deserve to be a mother or a wife. Chahatt wrote, "Without knowing the facts and jumping on news for publicity and making a fool of urself. Brainless se kya hi argument karna, akal hoti to kaam karti ya shoot karti na ke semi Nude spottings karti, chalo koi na, aap tho Aunty, biwi ya maa ke layak to ho nahi, ab dusro ko hi aunty bolke Khush hojao, Allah akal nawaze apko. #javed."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHAHATT KHANNAChahatt Khanna's Instagram Story

Reacting to Chahatt's claims, Urfi made a video and shared it on her Instagram Stories along with a few bold pictures of Chahatt. She said, "I don't get this yar. Ye kitni aunty wali baat, ye kitni maushi wali baat hai ki main biwi aur ma bnne layak nhi hun. Arey mujhse toh poochlo yaar. Mereko bnna hi nhi hai yaar kisi ki biwi ya kisiki ma. Aur ye jo concept haina ki ek aurat tabhi complete hoti hai jab wo biwi ya ma bnti hai. Main toh believe nhi karti. Main poori tarah see complete feel karti hun. I am very satisfied."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/URFI JAVEDUrfi Javed's Instagram Story

She went on to say, "Aur Chahatt ji aap toh 2-2 baar biwi ban chuki hain, aapne kya ukhada hai? Toh aapko toh pta hi hona chahiye ki shadi wadi mein kuch nhi rakha"

She concluded by saying, "Main apna dekh lungi aap apna dekhiye. Chahatt Ji aapko last dekha gya tha 1920 mein side role karte hua wo bhi ek serial mein. Kaam ki baat toh aap mujhse kariye mat aur ye matlab kya hai kuch nhi mila toh kaam. Arey main karu na karu mera ghar main chala rhi hun ya tu chala rhi hai? Apne kaam par dhyaan de na"

The actress was also snapped in the city on Monday. When a paparazzo asked her questions regarding the ongoing spat with Chahatt, Urfi said, ""Mai chaalu nahi kar rahi hu, koi aur chaalu kar raha hai... kyu karu mai?"

For the unversed, the entire spat between the two ignited once again after Chahatt's name reportedly appeared on ED's list for allegedly taking gifts and money from conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, who is involved in a Rs 200 crore extortion case. Following this Chahatt reacted to Urfi's remarks and said, "Kya hua wannabe didi? Apne tho sorry bola tha, ab phir se sorry bolne ka irada hai kya? Bas kar pagli ab bar bar sorry bolke rulayegi kya." Post which, Urfi took to social media to pen long notes in her response."

Reacting to Chahatt's statement, Urfi penned a long note and said, "I said sorry for speaking about your divorces, why will I apologise for you going to jail to take money and gifts from random men? Stop embarrassing yourself. You commented on my clothes, calling them obnoxious whereas you're the one whose ready to even visit men in jail to get money. Honey, no competition. But I am sorry, I thought fighting with me will be the highlight of your career but nothing can beat this controversy :') you'll forever be known as a gold digger and I'll be known as the girl with weird clothes. Latter is better."

