Urfi Javed slams Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey, says ‘Why don’t you watch your own show?’

Urfi Javed doesn't fail to fall under headlines, neither she allows anyone to comment on her quirky fashion sense. On the occasion of Diwali, Urfi shared a video in which she went topless and relished a laddu wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. After uploading this photo, she got brutally trolled, and to add to it, Anupamaa fame Sudhanshu Pandey fuel the fire by smashing Urfi for the obscene gesture on the pious festival of Diwali.

Sudhanshu earlier took to his Instagram post to take a direct dig at Urfi's Diwali post, He deleted the post later but it labeled Urfi Javed’s video as a mockery of an auspicious festival, Sudhanshu Pandey had said, “I don’t follow this person but I still have to see such ghastly sights…”. To this Urfi was very quick to lash out at the actor and made sure to ask him to mind his own business. She took to her Instagram story and wrote, “THE IRONY. Anupama is a show about women empowerment, where a woman is shattering all the ‘normals’ set by society for women. Why don’t you watch your own show Sudhanshu? Might learn something.”

Urfi never lacks behind in responding to her trolls, doesn't matter even if it is a celebrity. She seems in no mood for forgiving Sudhanshu for his inappropriate comment. Earlier also she wrote, “You see such ghastly sights coz you don't control the world!” She further wrote, “Anupamaa me dialogue nahi mil rahe tho socha Uorfi ko bol k publicity stunt le lu?” “Never seen you raising your voice against any man or sexual predators out there in the industry, but it was important to raise your voice against me cause what I put on my body is your business”.

Urfi Javed's last video song 'Haye Haye Yeh Majboori' also raised the temperature after its release but as a mandatory custom, it was also trolled. Netizens will not accept that they somehow follow the fashion disaster of the country.

Watch the video here:

