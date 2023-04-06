Urfi Javed reacts to viral video of paps addressing Zendaya as 'Jhendaya': 'Mujhse zyada toh tum log...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/URFI JAVED Urfi Javed

Urfi Javed often makes headlines for her bizarre fashion sense and outlandish behavior. The Bigg Boss OTT contender is usually surrounded by paparazzi and her photographs elicit a wide range of public reactions, both positive and negative. The fashionista, recently stepped out in a short purple dress, which had a uniquely shaped cutout flaunting her navel. Along with flaunting her DIY dress, Urfi even surprised the paps by gifting them smartwatches.

Not only this, but she also made fun of paps. Urfi reacted to the viral videos of the photographers calling Zendaya and Tom Holland as ‘Jhendaya’ and ‘Tommy’ in the recently held Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre launch (NMACC) event. She said, "Mujhse zyada toh tum log viral hogaye ho."

Urfi apologised for indecent dressing

Earlier, Urfi Javed issued an apology for 'hurting everyone’s sentiments' by wearing what she wears. The actress took to Twitter and wrote, "I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear . From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi. Changed clothes. Maafi."

Her tweet came hours after Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor praised and called her fashion choices 'extremely brave and extremely gutsy'. Speaking at an event, Kareena said that she loves Urfi's 'confidence and the way she walks'. Kareena said, "Fashion is all about expression and freedom of speech. I think that the confidence with which she pulls it off, I think she looks really cool and amazing. The fact that she does exactly as she wants, that's what fashion is all about - when you are comfortable in your own skin and do exactly as you, please. I just love the confidence. I am a confident girl so I am all for confidence. I just love her confidence and the way she walks. Hats off."

On the professional front, Urfi is recently seen in 'Splitsvilla X4'. In one of the episodes, the show's host Sunny Leone complimented her saying: "Urfi your outfit is amazing and absolutely perfect as beachwear. I love your choice of outfits and this looks fab." To this, she replied: "I am known for my unique dress sense. You can compete with me, but you can't compete with my outfit, as it is always out of anyone's imagination."

