Urfi Javed's Facebook photo was uploaded on adult site when she was 15; says 'I was beaten by my father'

Urfi Javed has been making heads turn with her quirky and bold fashion statements. The diva is known for her clothes and viral photos on the internet. While everyone knows her on social media, only a few know her real story. Recently, Urfi Javed opened up about her life to Human Of Bombay and revealed that her photo was uploaded to an adult website when she was just 15. The actress said that while she was a victim, her father beat her up and also tried to gain sympathy.

Urfi Javed said, "When I was 15, someone uploaded my picture on a p*rn site, it was a normal picture I had uploaded wearing a tube top on my Facebook profile photo. Someone downloaded and uploaded it on an adult site without morphing it, without anything. Then someone saw it and said ki teri picture porn site par hai. Everyone started blaming me. I was told that I am a po*n star."

Urfi further recalled how her father abused her for the same. "Even my own father said 'you are a po*n star.' I think my father was trying to gain sympathy from all this telling everyone that adult site people have asked me for Rs 50 lakh, this is what he told the relatives that they are asking for money that if you want to remove the picture and I was like that is not possible but I kept quiet kyunki mujhe mara ja raha tha, peeta jaa raha tha. I was like I am the victim here and why are you hitting me but they were not ready to believe me," she added.

Urfi also revealed that she was suicidal ay one point but decided to give her life a second chance and ran away to Delhi, "I was just 17. I began taking tuitions to support myself. Later, I started working in a call center. Soon, I decided to go and try my luck in Mumbai. I had no money or place to live so I used to stay at my friends’ houses. I did odd jobs, giving interviews and even gave auditions. After a brief period of struggle, I cracked a TV Serial, and then tried my destiny in Bigg Boss OTT. But I was evicted within a week."

Urfi Javed has been frequently trolled for her clothes and the experiments she does with them. Reacting to the same, she said, "I was questioned about my morality and character. But not caring about faceless people’s opinions on the Internet, I kept embracing myself and expressed self-acceptance through my choice.

