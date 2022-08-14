Uorfi Javed files FIR after man demands 'video sex', shares screenshots of chat; Rakhi Sawant extends support

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UORFI JAVED Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed often makes headlines due to her bold and unique fashion choices. The actress who garnered popularity after her stint in Bigg Boss OTT on Sunday shared a shocking incident. She revealed how a person from the Punjabi entertainment industry has been harassing her and accused him of asking for sexual favors. In a long Instagram post, Uorfi mentioned the person is threatening him over her morphed pictures. Uorfi also shared a few pictures and screenshots of her conversations with him. Alongside she also wrote, "So this man has been harassing me for so long and now I had it. 2 years back someone morphed my photo and started distributing it, I had already filed a police complaint about that 2 years back and I went through hell at that time. I even uploaded a post 2 years which is still there on my profile. This man got a hold of that picture and had been blackmailing me to have video sex with him or else he will distribute the picture on various Bollywood pages and ruin my career."

Uorfi further said that she filed an FIR against him at Mumbai's Goregaon police station but no action has been taken yet. "Yes, he was blackmailing me to cyber rape me (that’s the word for it ) It’s not him that I’m disappointed in, I filed an F.I.R on 1st at Goregaon police station @mumbaipolice. It’s been 14 days no action has been taken yet! I’m so so disappointed. I had heard so many good things about @mumbaipolice but their attitude towards this man is weird. Even after informing them that he has done so idk how many women , but still no action. Anyways this man is a threat to society and women. He shouldn’t be allowed to live freely. The last picture is of his best friend, sera Kishore. I had worked with her sister Ashna Kishore, I contacted the sisters, sent them proof of how he’s been blackmailing me and what all he has done to other girls but guess what, these girls bluntly chose to ignore the proofs and supported him saying all 50 girls are lying including me! Wow. These girls were chilling with this man the night he started blackmailing me, I tried contacting them but no response, no help. Idk what action police will take now but just wanted to tell everyone about this man who is freely working in the Punjab industry."

In no time, Uorfi's post was bombarded with reactions from her fans. Rakhi Sawant also reacted to Uorfi's post and extended her support. "Ok tell me to need any help I’m always with u," Rakhi wrote.

Meanwhile, Uorfi was recently admitted to the hospital after she complained of a high fever and regular vomiting.

