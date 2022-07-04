Uorfi Javed bashes troll for sharing her fake suicide pic: So many death threats and now...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/UORFI JAVED Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed, who was formerly known as Urfi Javed was targetted by trolls in a brutal manner recently. The actress who is not new to trolling and has often spoken about receiving hate comments and rape threats in the past was shocked when a man shared a fake suicide photo of the actress on the Internet. Taking to her Instagram Story recently, Uorfi lambasted the user for spreading death rumours about her. In her post, she also claimed that she has been receiving death threats.

Uorfi shared a post where a man had a morphed photo of the actress showing a bruised neck with a noose, implying that she attempted suicide and hung herself. "Rip Urfi Javed a big loss for no anyone (sic)," is written over the photo along with '1997-2022'. There's more to it. Stooping down further a user wrote, "Stand with urfi's murderer (sic)."

Blasting these trolls, Uorfi wrote, "What is happening in This world? I'm been receiving so many death threats and now this! The comment says they stand with my murderer! Insane (sic)."

The original photo was posted by Uorfi to show how an outfit made of chains bruised her neck. check out the post:

Some time back, Urfi shared how these trolls affect her and there are times when she feels like giving up. "The constant bullying, trolling sometimes makes me go crazy. I cry, I cry a lot but I guess life goes on. You just gotta do you, those who don't understand you shouldn't even matter! Usually I'm ok but today is a very rare day where I feel like giving up. It does get me at times! The hate, the abuses, the trolls, the bullying, the rape threats, death threats, what not (sic)," she wrote on Instagram.

For the unversed, Urfi is known for her roles in 'Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania', 'Meri Durga', 'Bepannaah' and 'Puncch Beat Season 2'. In 2018, the actress was seen in 'Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie' and two years later she joined 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' and 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay'.

She rose to fame with her stint on 'Bigg Boss OTT', and ever since she has been making headlines for her bold yet peculiar fashion sense.